Bernice E.
Sanders
February 18, 1933-
June 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- Bernice E. Sanders, 86, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mrs. Sanders was born February 18, 1933 in Phenix City, AL, daughter of the late Olin Bateman Wingett and Bessie Roberts Wingett. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William R. Sanders, and her sister, Edna Pope.
Mrs. Sanders was a hard worker who loved working in her yard. She was a nursery worker at Eastern Heights Baptist Church for 26 years. She loved her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Goodman (Steve) of Columbus, GA, Mike Sanders of Columbus, GA, Kenneth Sanders of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Joshua Sanders (Morgan) of Columbus, GA, and Jeremy Sanders of Marietta, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019