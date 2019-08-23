|
Berta N.
Bishop
September 14, 1926-
August 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Berta N. Bishop passed away Monday, August 12, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA with Reverend Edward Kvietkus, Jr. officiating. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm prior to funeral services.
Mrs. Bishop was born September 14, 1926 in Crawford, AL daughter of the late Ocie Alexander Fiquett and Lela Theresa Moseley Fiquett. Mrs. Bishop retired from Columbus Park and Recreation Dept. with 34 years of service and from St. Anne Catholic Church School as a physical education director for 22 years.
She attended Rose Hill Baptist Church since 1959 and was a member of the Bethlehem Sunday school class. She also served in the nursey at the church for many years. Mrs. Bishop was a member of JUST Club, City Retiree Association, Ellwood Moyer Ext. Club of Columbus and a lifetime member of Ex-POW Valley Chapter.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bishop was preceded in death by her husband, Carl J. Bishop and son, Larry Carl Bishop.
Mrs. Bishop is survived by one daughter, Nancy Love Butler of Conyers, GA; two grandchildren, Margaret Love of Columbus, GA and Brent Bishop of Powder Springs, GA; two great grandchildren, McKenna and Julian Bishop, both of Powder Springs, GA; daughter-in-law, Beverly Bishop of Blue Ridge, GA and nieces, nephews, other extended relatives and friends to cherish her loving memory.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Columbus Hospice House, 7020 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909.www.columbushospice.com.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the Bishop family at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 23, 2019