Bertha
Jones
November 9, 1932-
May 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Bertha Lee Jones, 86, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Nichols Chapel AME Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Isaac N. Hudson, Jr., pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Jones was born November 9, 1932 in Cottonton, AL to the late Bill Jones and the late Ethel Henry Jones. She was a member of Nichols Chapel A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL, where she faithfully served on the Usher's Ministry.
Survivors include three sons, Jimmie Jones, Larry Jones, and Ronnie Jones; two daughters, Patricia Jones and Jacqueline Jones; one brother, Benny Jones; six sisters, Rosie Echols, Mary Battle, Etheleen Cliatt, Annie Williams, Leatrice Jones, and Barbara Ingram; 19 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019