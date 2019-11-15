|
|
Bertha Lee
Howard
March 23, 1932-
November 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Bertha Lee Howard, 87, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. James Pirtle, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Howard was born March 23, 1932 in Hatchechubbee, AL to the late Calvin Daniels and the late Mary Ella Daniels. She was a homemaker and was affectionately known as "Madea".
Survivors include four daughters, Mary Dent (Paul), Georgia Morales (Luke), Sabrina Howard, and Diane Johnson (Edward); three sons, John Howard, Jr. (Annie), James Howard, and Kennie Howard (Hope); a special devoted granddaughter, Shakeita Fields; four sisters, Mattie Jackson, Mary Ann Brown (Willie), Gerdine Harris (Arthur), and Early B. Wilson; two brothers, Jessie Daniels and Johnny Daniels; 19 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 15, 2019