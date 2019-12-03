|
Bertha
Nelams
June 5, 1945-
November 27, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Bertha Mae Goodrich Nelams, 74, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL, with Rev. James Platt, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Nelams was born June 5, 1945 in Russell County, AL to the late James Goodrich and the late Minnie Denard Goodrich. She was an active member of Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL and a former employee of Cobb Memorial Hospital.
Her survivors include one son, Tommy (Stacey) Nelams; three daughters, Min. Angelyn Hampton, Tamia (Carlos) Quick and Aundrea (Keith) Fallin; two brothers, Albert (Brenda) Goodrich, and Mack Goodrich; three sisters, Pauline Long, Rosie Lee Tolbert and Sarah Womack; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2019