Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Allen Temple A.M.E. Church,
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Nelms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Nelms


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Nelms Obituary
Bertha
Nelams
June 5, 1945-
November 27, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Bertha Mae Goodrich Nelams, 74, of Phenix City, AL passed Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL, with Rev. James Platt, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Nelams was born June 5, 1945 in Russell County, AL to the late James Goodrich and the late Minnie Denard Goodrich. She was an active member of Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL and a former employee of Cobb Memorial Hospital.
Her survivors include one son, Tommy (Stacey) Nelams; three daughters, Min. Angelyn Hampton, Tamia (Carlos) Quick and Aundrea (Keith) Fallin; two brothers, Albert (Brenda) Goodrich, and Mack Goodrich; three sisters, Pauline Long, Rosie Lee Tolbert and Sarah Womack; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -