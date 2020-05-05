Bertha "Faye" Taylor
1959 - 2020
Bertha 'Faye'
Taylor
December 7, 1959-
April 30, 2020
Columbus, GA- Bertha "Faye" Taylor, 60, transitioned from her life Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 1:00 pm at Mt Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hamilton, GA. Pastor Timothy Maddox officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Taylor was born to Azella Faison and the late McDuffie 'Bot' Harris, Jr. on December 7, 1959 in Hamilton, GA. She was a 1977 graduate of Jordan High School and a dedicated employee at Pratt and Whitney for over 30 years. Mrs. Taylor had a loving personality, loved shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, and served as chairperson of Outreach while working with the brothers and sisters of Modern Free and Accepted Masons of the World. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving mother, Azella Faison, two sons, Cory (Felicia) Wilber and Anthony Wilber; two sisters, Tara (Mordie) Askew and Tasha Moore; grandchildren, Kelvin Harris, Caleb Wilber, Joi Wilber, Kyser Wilber; close cousin, Mary Alice Perkins; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2020.
