Bessie B.
Harris
September 30, 1952-
October 1, 2020
Salem, AL- Mrs. Bessie B. Harris 68, of Salem, AL passed Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the New Cemetery of Greater St. John Baptist Church with Rev. Jonah J. Williams, pastor, officiating and Pastor Charlie B. Bryant, eulogist. Visitation is Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Harris was born September 30, 1952 in Pittsview, AL to the late Albert Upshaw, Jr. and the late Daisy Lee Person. She was employed with Russell County School Board System as a bus driver and was a member of Greater St. John Baptist Church where she served in many auxiliaries.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence C. Harris; six children, Zenoah (Roderick) Montgomery, Andrew (Valarie) Rogers, Jr., Daisy (David) Lewis, Michael (Jancelyn) Carter, Sr., Ashley Harris and C.J. Harris; two brothers, M.C. (Lisa) Person and Albert (Izola) Upshaw, III; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends.
