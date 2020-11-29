1/1
Bessie Godfrey
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Godfrey
March 16, 1927 - November 26, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Bessie Hartley Godfrey, 93, of Columbus, Georgia, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Graveside services were held at 2 P.M. EST, Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Forsyth City Cemetery in Forsyth, Georgia. The Rev. Brad Baker and Rev. Larry Partain officiated with Chapman Funeral Home, Eufaula, Alabama, directing.
Born March 16, 1927, in Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia, Mrs. Godfrey was the daughter of the late John O. and Bessie O. Parham Hartley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted A. Godfrey, and her five older sisters. Mrs. Godfrey retired from the Civil Service on September 1, 1987, as a Ward Clerk at Martin Army Hospital. She was a member of the former Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son: John W. (Ruth) Land of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Alice G. (David) Reese of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren: Scott (Lynn) Land, Brandy (Brad) Baker, Caitlin (Levi) Barnhard; nine great-grandchildren, as well David and Peggy Pilgrem of Crawford, Alabama, whom she considered her own.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forsyth City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
100 E Fair St
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-3514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved