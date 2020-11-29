Bessie Godfrey

March 16, 1927 - November 26, 2020

Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Bessie Hartley Godfrey, 93, of Columbus, Georgia, died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Graveside services were held at 2 P.M. EST, Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Forsyth City Cemetery in Forsyth, Georgia. The Rev. Brad Baker and Rev. Larry Partain officiated with Chapman Funeral Home, Eufaula, Alabama, directing.

Born March 16, 1927, in Forsyth, Monroe County, Georgia, Mrs. Godfrey was the daughter of the late John O. and Bessie O. Parham Hartley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted A. Godfrey, and her five older sisters. Mrs. Godfrey retired from the Civil Service on September 1, 1987, as a Ward Clerk at Martin Army Hospital. She was a member of the former Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son: John W. (Ruth) Land of Eufaula, Alabama; her daughter: Alice G. (David) Reese of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren: Scott (Lynn) Land, Brandy (Brad) Baker, Caitlin (Levi) Barnhard; nine great-grandchildren, as well David and Peggy Pilgrem of Crawford, Alabama, whom she considered her own.





