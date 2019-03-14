Home

November 26, 1955-
March 8, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- It is with great sadness that the family of Bessie Jo Hare announces her passing on Friday, March 8th 2019 at the age of 63 following a brief battle with cancer. Bessie will be remembered by her children, son David Dewaine Hare, daughter Juanita Starr Harper and husband Michael, son Timothy Joe Hare and wife Dawn. She will also be remembered by her 11 grandchildren, Anna, Lance, Rebekah, Amanda, Paige, Mason, Mathew, Hallie, Emma, Michaela, and Nevaeh along with her best friend Carla Thomas and several others including nieces and nephews.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
