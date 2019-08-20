Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sconiers Funeral Home
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sconiers Funeral Home
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA
Bessie Lee Biggers


1934 - 2019
Bessie Lee Biggers Obituary
Bessie Lee
Biggers
December 29, 1934-
August 15, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Bessie Lee Biggers, 84, of Columbus, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 24th Street Baptist Church. Rev. Arch Maddox will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday , August 20, 2019 from 1 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Biggers was born December 29, 1934 in Pittsview, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Lee Jones and Lizzie Lee Tarver. Mrs. Biggers was a member of the 24th Street Baptist Church where she served faithfully.
Survivors include: two sons, Bennie Lee Jakes Jr. and Leroy Pinckney Jr.; three daughters, Debra Pinckney, Belinda Bryant and Shirley Jakes; three brothers, Arnesta Johnson, James Johnson and Jimmy Lee (Jeannie ) Johnson; beloved cousin, Mae Armstrong; eleven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and a host of relatives.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019
