Bessie "Betty" Louise(Clopper) WileyMay 5, 1920-May 14, 2020Columbus, GA- Bessie "Betty" Louise (Clopper) Wiley, 100, of Clear Spring, MD, peacefully passed away May 14, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.Bessie was born May 5, 1920, in Clear Spring, MD. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Franklin Clopper and Clara Mae (Eichelberger) Clopper Peters.She graduated from Clear Spring High School in 1938 and was a member of Mt.Carmel United Methodist Church in Big Pool, MD.Bessie was married 45 years to the late Albert Leo Wiley (Ret. CMSGT) of Big Pool, MD. They enjoyed over 30 years of military service in the United State Air Force and met many life-long friends.Bessie is survived by her loving son, Stephen, and wife, Sharon Kay, of Columbus, GA; two grandsons, Torrey Wiley (Laura) and Trevor Wiley (Tabatha); two great-grandsons, Forest Wiley and Chandler Wiley; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by sisters, Merle Trumpower and Lorraine Royer; two brothers, Paul Clopper and T. Pearre Clopper; and a stepfather, James Peters.Bessie cherished each moment with her family. She enjoyed playing cards and games, reading, watching Atlanta Braves baseball and looked forward to her weekly bingo games.Graveside services will be held on May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shanktown Cemetery in Big Pool, MD with Pastor Jim Hughes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, c/o Mike Johnson, P.O. Box 51, Clear Spring, MD 21722 according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA. 31907.A special thank you to The Gardens at Calvary Assisted Living Community for their loving care and friendship to this special lady whom they affectionately called Miss Bess.