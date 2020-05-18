Bessie Louise "Betty" (Clopper) Wiley
Bessie "Betty" Louise
(Clopper) Wiley
May 5, 1920-
May 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Bessie "Betty" Louise (Clopper) Wiley, 100, of Clear Spring, MD, peacefully passed away May 14, 2020 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.
Bessie was born May 5, 1920, in Clear Spring, MD. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Franklin Clopper and Clara Mae (Eichelberger) Clopper Peters.
She graduated from Clear Spring High School in 1938 and was a member of Mt.
Carmel United Methodist Church in Big Pool, MD.
Bessie was married 45 years to the late Albert Leo Wiley (Ret. CMSGT) of Big Pool, MD. They enjoyed over 30 years of military service in the United State Air Force and met many life-long friends.
Bessie is survived by her loving son, Stephen, and wife, Sharon Kay, of Columbus, GA; two grandsons, Torrey Wiley (Laura) and Trevor Wiley (Tabatha); two great-grandsons, Forest Wiley and Chandler Wiley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by sisters, Merle Trumpower and Lorraine Royer; two brothers, Paul Clopper and T. Pearre Clopper; and a stepfather, James Peters.
Bessie cherished each moment with her family. She enjoyed playing cards and games, reading, watching Atlanta Braves baseball and looked forward to her weekly bingo games.
Graveside services will be held on May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shanktown Cemetery in Big Pool, MD with Pastor Jim Hughes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, c/o Mike Johnson, P.O. Box 51, Clear Spring, MD 21722 according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA. 31907.
A special thank you to The Gardens at Calvary Assisted Living Community for their loving care and friendship to this special lady whom they affectionately called Miss Bess.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shanktown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 17, 2020
We'll miss you Aunt Bess! ❤ We love you!!
Becky Fisher
Family
May 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
