Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Flatrock Baptist Church
3585 Ridgeway Road
Waverly Hall, GA
View Map
Bessie Mae Jones


1930 - 2019
Bessie Mae Jones Obituary
Bessie Mae
Jones
October 9, 1930-
September 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Bessie Mae Jones, 88, passed Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:00 pm at Flatrock Baptist Church, 3585 Ridgeway Road, Waverly Hall, GA. Pastor Gail Jackson will be the eulogist. Interment will follow at Rockola Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Waverly Hall, GA according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Jones was born October 9, 1930 to the late Dave and Lou Esther Lucas in Waverly Hall, GA. She was united in Holy Matrimony on August 13. 1955 to the late Revern Jones. Mrs. Jones was preceded by her parents, her husband and eight siblings. She leaves to cherish her precious memories one daughter, Annette Jones; three sons, David (Betty) Jones, Kenneth (Jacqui) Jones and Gregory Jones; six grandchildren, Cedric Jones, Bryan Jones, Nicolette (Devarreo) McPhail, Brianna King, Marcus (Jasmine) Jones and Kenneth Jones, Jr.; one great-grandchild, Olivia McPhail; two sister-in-laws; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 14, 2019
