Bessie Mae Stinson
1929 - 2020
Bessie Mae
Stinson
May 14, 1929-
October 29, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Bessie Mae Stinson, 91, transitioned her life Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Graveside Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 1:00 pm at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Jerry Dowdell, of Corinth Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Please wear mask and practice social distancing. Mrs. Stinson, affectionately known as 'Bessie Mae', was born May 15, 1929 to the late Lee Jones and Mattie Mae Walker in Hamilton, GA. She retired from Deerfield Nursing Home. Mrs. Stinson accepted Christ at an early age and joined Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Shade Stinson and 5 siblings. Mrs. Stinson leaves to cherish her precious memories her 6 children, Paul (Kathy) Stinson, Dianne Tomlin, Jimmie Stinson, Army Jean Halliburton, Patsy Love, Gerald Stinson; a stepdaughter, Alberta Stinson; 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 12 great great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Earline Pettaway, Mary Crouch, Martha Crowell; a devoted niece, Deiadra Crowell; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
