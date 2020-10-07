BessieShakespeareFebruary 18, 1961-October 1, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Bessie Shakespeare affectionately known as "Bootsy" was born February 18, 1961 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mose Henry and Rose Marie Walker. Shortly after birth, she was adopted by her paternal grandparents, James B. and Mattie B. McCrory and raised in Columbus GA.On Thursday, October 1, 2020 Mrs. Shakespeare departed this life at her residence due to a brief yet heroic battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at Lamb's Pavilion on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery in Columbus, GA. Public visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 1-6 PM.At a young age, Bessie accepted Jesus Christ and united with Riverview Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL. She was a devoted church member and homemaker. In her leisure, she enjoyed playing spades.Other than her parents and grandparents, Mrs. Shakespeare is preceded in death by her devoted husband and true love Jessie "Harpo" Shakespeare; sisters, Darlene Newsome and Marie Russell.She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Timeca (Jermaine) Williams; sons, Eldorado (Carolyn) Graves and Delvechio (Maralia );Grandchildren, Shamra (Erroll ) Elmore, Kirsten (Tatiyana) Williams, Daquane Williams, Jasmaine Williams, Tatiyana McDuffie, Michelle Williams,Tatiyana Allen, Courtney Jenkins, Lashondra Williams, Victoria Jenkins, Lakeshia Jenkins, Ebony Clark, Camden Shakespeare and Armoni Taylor; sisters, Veronica(Jason) Walker-Laney, and Brenda Streeter; aunt, Mattie Bryant; a host of loving family and friends.