1/1
Bessie Tarver-Igus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie
Tarver-Igus
February 26, 1926-
October 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Bessie Tarver-Igus, 94, of Phenix City AL passed on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Phenix City, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. EST Friday, October 23, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Raymond Cochran, officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Lato, Alabama. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Igus was born February 26, 1926 in Phenix City, AL to the late George and Florie Tarver. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Southern Phenix Mill.
Survivors include her children, Constance Daniel-Harris (Eugene) of Phenix City, AL, Walter McLarty (Cynthia) of Columbus, OH, Phyllis Williams of Woodbridge, VA, Warren Igus of Phenix City, AL, Eugene Igus of Columbus, GA and Gwendolyn Hill (Timothy) of Decatur, GA; a devoted nephew, Curtis Tarver; 23 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; 33 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
ranchise MBC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved