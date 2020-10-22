Bessie
Tarver-Igus
February 26, 1926-
October 15, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Bessie Tarver-Igus, 94, of Phenix City AL passed on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Phenix City, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. EST Friday, October 23, 2020 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Raymond Cochran, officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Lato, Alabama. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Igus was born February 26, 1926 in Phenix City, AL to the late George and Florie Tarver. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Southern Phenix Mill.
Survivors include her children, Constance Daniel-Harris (Eugene) of Phenix City, AL, Walter McLarty (Cynthia) of Columbus, OH, Phyllis Williams of Woodbridge, VA, Warren Igus of Phenix City, AL, Eugene Igus of Columbus, GA and Gwendolyn Hill (Timothy) of Decatur, GA; a devoted nephew, Curtis Tarver; 23 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; 33 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
