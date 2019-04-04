Bessie

Whitton

December 29, 1915-

April 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- Bessie Whitton, 103, of Columbus, GA passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery.

Mrs. Whitton was born December 29, 1915 in Johnson County, GA, the daughter of the late Rufus and Verdie Kersy. She was a homemaker which is one of the most honorable and most selfless jobs anyone can have. She married the late Henry Earl Whitton on December 22, 1944 and they spent 31 cherished years together. Bessie was always looking to help others, she would fix meals for those who were less fortunate and even give them a place to stay if needed. She was a five time recipient of the People Helping People Award. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Society of Bethel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four siblings. Survivors include two daughters, Dori Lapp and Alice Sewell (Bobby); one stepdaughter, Dorothy Soto; two grandchildren, Kimberly Bess Fable and Ashley Clay Johnston; three greatgrandchildren, Madison Johnston, Lucas Clay Johnston, and Abigail Johnston; sister, Sadie Livey and numerous other extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Muscogee Manor for the exceptional care they showed to Mrs. Whitton.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019