Beth W.
Shean
June 26, 1939-
April 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Beth W. Shean, age 80, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. In keeping with efforts to assure the safety and health of our community during the current virus pandemic, the family will hold a private inurnment ser-vice for her on Thursday, April 30 at 3:00 EST. The service will be available for live streaming through the facebook page of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary at Parkhill Cemetery.
Beth was born on June 26, 1939 in Columbus, Georgia; the daughter of Thomas Earl Warren and Nep Ferrell McCosh. Beth was raised in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School. It was an enchanted evening when she met Frederic Shean at a New Year's Eve party. They married that April, on the 21st of 1962 and were married for over 57 years traveling the world before retiring to Columbus in 1998. Beth loved being a homemaker and a stay at home mom. She was an ac-tive member of First Baptist Church of Columbus. Beth found great joy in serving others. She taught Sunday School for many years and she taught English to inter-national wives. Beth loved being with children - especially her grandchildren, they brought light and joy to her life. She also enjoyed reading to the children at Reese Road Elementary School for over 15 years.
Beth is preceded in death by her husband, Frederic Shean. Beth is survived by brothers, Mike (Virginia) Warren, Sam (Barbara) Warren, a daughter Karen (John) Riedel; a son Rick (Renee) Shean; grandchildren Ryan Campbell (Erin), Ian Lee, Riley Shean and great-grandchild Parker Campbell.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Children's Ministry at First Baptist Church of Columbus, www.firstbaptistcolumbusga.com .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Shean family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2020