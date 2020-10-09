1/1
Betty Ann James
Betty Ann
James
June 26, 1958-
October 3, 2020
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mrs. Betty Ann "Bet" James, 62, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Theodis Jordan, eulogist and Rev. Samuel Smith, officiating. Visitation is Friday, October 9, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. James was born June 26, 1958 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to Robert Lee Holloway and Willie Mae Holloway. She was a 1978 graduate of Chavala High School and a member of St. John A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Lee James, Ft. Mitchell, AL; her parents, Robert and Willie Mae Holloway, Ft. Mitchell, AL; two sons, Anthony James and Demarcus James both Ft. Mitchell, AL; three sisters, Martha (Alphonso) Allen, Phenix City, AL; Irene (Eddie) Poole, Snellville, GA; Monica (Shedrick) Thomas, Ft. Mitchell, AL; three brothers, Royal (Sandra) Holloway, Henry Holloway (Velneka) both Ft. Mitchell, AL; Patrick (Jeannine) Holloway, Columbus, GA; three grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John A.M.E
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
