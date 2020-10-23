Betty Ann
Murrah
October 10, 1025 -
October 20, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Betty Ann Murrah, age 95, passed away on October 20, 2020, surrounded
by her loving children. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 25
at 2:30 p.m. at Harmony Cemetery, 710 Ponder Street, Richland, GA.
Betty was born in Miller County, GA on October 10, 1925, the daughter of Edgar T. Mims and Julia Irene Smith Mims. She was one of three children born into the Mims family. Ed, her eldest brother, flew in the lead squadron on D Day and piloted jets in Viet Nam, as well. Her baby brother, Billy, was an Army specialists who ran reconnaissance missions in North Africa in the 1950s. Both of her beloved brothers pre-deceased her.
Betty attended Andrew College in Cuthbert, GA at the tender age of 17. There she fell in love with her first husband, Clifford Jones, Sr. They had two children, Chip and Julie. Clifford operated a thriving family farm until tragedy struck the young family. On Sept. 10, 1961 Clifford was killed in a farming accident. Always the determined one, Betty re-entered college at Valdosta State and graduated from the school of education.
She taught math and science, but recognized the need for guidance to young people that she taught. She continued her education, eventually receiving her credentials as a school psychologist from the University of Georgia. She served in Stewart County as a counselor, and later as head of psychological services for the Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Educational Services Agency.
In retirement, Betty continued serving her community as a member of local civic organizations, including the Richland Methodist Church and the regional Chamber of Commerce. After advocating for youth for so many years, she was elected to the Georgia State Silver-Hair Legislature, where she advocated for seniors in rural Georgia. She was a volunteer for the Aging Division of what is now the River Valley Regional Commission.
After years of teaching Sunday school and serving her church in many capacities, she was selected as the first female in 100 years to chair the Administrative Council for the Richland United Methodist Church. She led a comprehensive renovation of the main chapel during her tenure.
Betty Murrah was a born and bold leader. Determined and passionate, and with a sharp intellect, she served her family and her community as an excellent role model. She inspired many through her teaching, counseling and ethics.
She was remarried in 1965 to Frank Murrah, a native of Richland, for 35 years. Frank predeceased her in November 2000. Betty is survived by her daughter, Julie Jones Ralston (Tim) and son, Chip Jones (David).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
in Betty's memory.