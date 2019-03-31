|
|
Betty Anne
Motley Foshee
December 30, 1953 -
March 28, 2019
Opelika, Alabama- Betty Anne Motley Foshee, 65, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST. Funeral will take place at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Betty Anne was husband to John Foshee; daughter of Roger Lamar Motley, Sr. and Gussie Anne Motley; sister of Roger Lamar Motley, Jr. and Dawn Motley; mother to Melanie Dawn Thomas (Holt); aunt of Michael Motley, Amanda Sanders, and Melanie Thomas; and grandmother to Lee Frank Thomas.
Betty Anne Was brimming with an electric warmth that filled the room with joy and love.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika, Alabama is directing.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019