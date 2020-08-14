1/1
Betty D. Bell
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty D.
Bell
July 20, 1959-
August 9, 2020
Salem, AL- Mrs. Betty Diane Bell passed away Sunday at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus at the age of 61. Born in Shreveport, LA., but a native of Haynesville, LA., she was the daughter of the late Herman Beene and Inez Levingston. She retired as a Manager with the U.S. Post Office. Residing in Salem, AL., for many years, she was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church. She also was a U.S. Army veteran. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Kenneth Bell and two brothers, Brian Beene and Lorenzo Gilmore.
Survivors include two daughters, Amanda J. Coleman and Jamesia K. Floyd(Antonio); three grandchildren, Jordan K. Brown, Addison M. Floyd and Kadyn C. Floyd; five brothers, Thurman Beene(Kathy), Vernon Beene(Barbara), Herbert Beene(Virginia), Robert Levingston(Virginia) and Michael Gilmore; five sisters, Augusta Flournoy(Larry), Barbara Beene Torrence(Ricky), Deebe Beene Thomas(Taijuan), April Jackson(Ronnie) and Linda Lewis; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Homegoing Celebration with military honors for Mrs. Bell will be conducted One O'clock PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Pastor Nelson Fears. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
