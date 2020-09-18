Betty Fae Little
Idland
08/13/1928-
09/15/2020
Hoover, Al- Betty Fae Little Idland, 92, of Hoover, AL formerly of Smiths Station, AL died at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM (EST) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hillside United Methodist Church Cemetery, according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In order to adhere to CDC and State Guidelines the family is requesting that face coverings be worn at all times.
Mrs. Idland was born August 13, 1928 in Phenix City, AL daughter of the late James Oscar Little and Ethel Shine Little. Mrs. Idland was the youngest of 9 children. She had retired from the U. S. Court System where she worked in the Parole Office. She was a member of Mountain Chapel UMC in Hoover for many years and a former member of Hillside UMC, Phenix City, AL. Mrs. Idland was also a Life Member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary Post # 5228 in Smiths Station, AL. She enjoyed her family, especially the grandchildren. Her wisdom and influence will continue to impact us and future generations.
Mrs. Idland was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Alton Idland and grandson, Tommy Idland as well as her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her two daughters, Betty Lou Idland (Roger), Hoover, AL and Jenelle Andrews (Jimmy), Pensacola, FL; four grandchildren, Allyson Maddox (Shane), Ashley Jackson (Steven), Amber Sones (Rod), and Abby James (Ben), and; 14 great-grandchildren; several other extended family members and friends also survive.
