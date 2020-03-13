|
Betty Faye
Tyner Burts
December 4, 1954-
March 13, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Betty Faye Tyner Burts' life began on December 4, 1954 in Hurtsboro, Alabama to her parents, the late Mr. Eulius "Boot" Tyner and the late Mrs. Bessie Lou Tyner. She departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Her homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. Pastor Noble D. Williams will eulogize our deceased sister. The interment will follow the funeral service at Andrews Chapel AME Zion Church in Hurtsboro, AL. The family is hosting visitation at Lamb's International Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from four until eight o'clock in the evening.
At an early age, Sis. Betty Burts united as a member with Shady Grove AME Zion Church in Hurtsboro, Alabama. She later became a worshipper at Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. Sis. Burts worked for 30 plus long years at Bibb Mill as a weaver. Betty cared for her family and friends as she cooked and nurtured many whom she came in contact with over her years on Earth.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory the following loved ones: her oldest sincere son, Sherwin (Dagmar) Tyner and their children, Joshua and Jayla Tyner all of Harker Heights, Texas; her dedicated daughter, Kisha Burts of Phenix City, Alabama; her loving youngest son, Antwaun Burts of Phenix City, Alabama; her sister, Clara Rogers of Hurtsboro, Alabama; four brothers, Robert Tyner and Edward (Dorther) Tyner of East Chicago, Indiana, Ulysses Tyner of Minnesota and Benny Tyner of Florida; aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and faithful friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2020