Betty Grace

Batton

January 31, 1932-

March 9, 2019

Columbus, GA- Betty Grace Batton, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Striffler-Hamby Chapel in Columbus at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 16, 2019. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Parkhill Cemetery.

Betty Grace was born January 31, 1932 in Marshallville, Georgia to the late Rufus Troy and Grace Doles Virden. Betty Grace attended Marshallville Grammar and High School graduating in 1949. She then attended Valdosta State College for Women in 1950.

Betty Grace and Edwin Batton were married January 4, 1951. They lived in Montezuma with sons Bill Russ and enjoyed so many wonderful years with family and close friends before moving to Columbus in 1965. Shortly after moving to Columbus, Betty Grace taught at Woodall and Forrest Road schools and the Kindergarten at Epworth Methodist Church until retirement. Betty Grace and Edwin were loyal members of First Baptist churches of Montezuma and Columbus. Betty Grace will always be remembered as a wonderful Christian woman, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Betty Grace was preceded in death by her loving husband Edwin of 67 years; parents, Troy and Grace Virden; sister, Becky and grandson, Jaron Morgan. Survivors include sons, Bill (Renee, Lindsey (Leiv), Paul (Laura), and Russ (Shay, Kylie (Zac), Troy); six great grandchildren; sister, JoAnne and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .