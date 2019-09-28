|
Betty Hall
Finley
July 29, 1928-
September 26, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Betty Hall Finley, age 91, resident of Columbus, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 3 p.m. with Reverend Charles Hasty officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Finley, daughter of the late Charlie Frank Hall and Ruth Inez Jenkins Hall, was born July 29, 1928 in Phenix City, Alabama. She was a graduate of Central High School in 1946, afterwards attending and graduating from Taylor Business College. After college, Mrs. Finley began a career in retail in 1948, as a buyer, at Kirven's Department Store in Columbus, Georgia and later worked at Macy's and Davidson's in Atlanta. During her many years in retail, she was afforded the opportunity to travel the world which altered her world view and resulted in life changing experiences. During a trip to New York in 1954, she met James Benjamin Finley, and they were later married in 1956. Betty and Jim, the love of her life who completely adored her, had many wonderful years together until he passed away in 1971.
Mrs. Finley lived her life as an independent lady, a true leader both in the business world and at home. She always saw the positive in everything and had a heart and determination to succeed. Mrs. Finley believed in a strong work ethic, always leading by example of "doing everything you can do and do it the right way." Her return to Kirven's Department Store in 1972 resulted in her growing in stature within the company, ultimately being named Vice President, and the highest ranking non-family member in the company.
She cared deeply about others and was recognized amongst her peers by being named Columbus Business Woman of the Year in 1984, 1985, and 1986. She served as a mentor to many and helped Kirven's attain its highest sales in its 110 year history.
Mrs. Finley always put God first in her life and loved her family with complete dedication, love, loyalty, and sacrifice. She will be truly missed by all those who knew her.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Hall (Sidney) Land, Martha Charles (Al) Chasen; and her brother, Charlie F. "Rusty" Hall, Jr.
She is survived by her son, James Benjamin "Ben" Finley, Jr. of Columbus; grandson, William Chasen Finley of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hall Finley of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Taffy Hall (Kyle) Morris; nieces, Ashley (Scott) Sykes, Leah Chasen (Jarrett) Cudd, and Ansley Hall; nephews, Thomas Sidney (Jennifer) Land Jr., Charles Hall (Jamie) Chasen, and James Wilson Land; other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 28, 2019