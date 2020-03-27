|
|
Betty Hardy
Kellum
August 26, 1931-
March 23, 2020
Manchester, GA- Betty Hardy Kellum, 88 of Manchester passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Martinez, GA. A private interment will be held.
At this time, the family requests no one other than immediate family attend the private service. Several family members have underlying health issues and it is risky for them to be around anyone beyond the immediate family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Mrs. Kellum was born August 26, 1931 in Thomaston, GA the daughter of Charles Exter Hardy and Agnes Jamerson Hardy. She began her career in 1955 as a dental assistant for Dr. Sherman V. Wilson, DDS. She worked there for many years and eventually retired in 1995 from the office of Dr. Thomas Hopkin, DDS. Mrs. Kellum was an active member of Manchester First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Morning Circle, the Tuesday Luncheon Club and a former member of the Chancel Choir. She also enjoyed spending time with her "Birthday Club" friends each month. Mrs. Kellum was the widow of Robert A. Kellum, Jr. and was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Harriet Kellum.
Survivors include her son, Bob Kellum and his wife, Amy, of Fortson; her daughter, Rosalyn Proctor, of Martinez; five grandchildren, Ben Proctor, Drew (Krista) Kellum, Erin Proctor, Sam Kellum, Jack Kellum; her sister, Doris (Bill) Bowen of Waco, TX; her brother, Charles Hardy of Boynton Beach, FL; her sister-in-law, Helen Dowling of Snellville, several nieces and one nephew. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory may be made to Manchester First United Methodist Church.
Cox Funeral Home, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2020