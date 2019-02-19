Betty J.

Johnson

July 27, 1932-

February 17, 2019

Columbus, Ga.- Betty J. Johnson, 86 of Columbus died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Mike McBride officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Johnson was born July 27, 1932 in Columbus Georgia daughter of the late James H. Roughton, Sr. and Mollie Bowden Roughton.

Betty was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love for her family was evident to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Betty worked for many years at Sunshine Biscuit Company and was an active member of North Highland Assembly of God Church until health problems took her over. She loved her heavenly father with all her heart.

Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Johnson, daughter, Cynthia Ann Johnson, sister, Emma Kate Roughton, brothers, James H. Roughton, Jr. and William Alonzo Roughton.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Charlotte J. Roberts (Edwin) of Columbus, Ga., son Dennis L. Johnson (Lori) of Columbus, Ga., sister Jynean Baker of Gambrills, MD., five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

To sign the online guest book for Mrs. Johnson please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary