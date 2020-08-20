Dr. Betty J.
McBride
December 24, 1948-
August 15, 2020
Midland, GA- Dr. Betty Jean "BJ" Thomas-McBride of Midland, GA transitioned home Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.
The Homegoing Celebration for Dr. McBride will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the gravesite at Green Acres Cemetery.
A Family Hour will be Friday, 2 until 4:00p.m. at the funeral home.
There will also be an opportunity for friends to participate in a "Drive Through Visit With the Family " on Friday from 6:30 until 8:30pm in the parking lot of Nazareth Baptist Church, 526 Radcliff Ave, Columbus, GA 31906. The family strongly encourages masks and social distancing be exercised by everyone. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to charities that were near and dear to Dr. McBride's heart: The Georgia Missionary Baptist Convention, Delta Life Development Foundation through Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Columbus, GA Chapter of Jack and Jill, Inc., Kiwanis Club of Columbus, Georgia School Counselors Association, and Nazareth Baptist Church Education Fund.
Born in Columbus, GA on December 24, 1948 and raised in Harris County, GA, Dr. McBride was the daughter of the late Hossie Lee and Leona Minter Thomas. She was a 1967 graduate of Carver High School in Hamilton, and obtained her bachelors degree from Albany State College. Sher furthered her education by receiving her Masters degree from Georgia Southwestern University, a Specialist degree from Troy State University, and her Doctorate from the University of Sarasota. She retired following 41 years with the Muscogee County School District as the Director of Guidance Services.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include; her husband of 27 years, Mr. Andrew McBride II, her son, Demetrius Andrew McBride (Tiffany), two god children, Katrina Denson Peak (Anthony) and Kierra Henry; nine siblings, Patricia Williams, Kenneth Thomas, Debra Pringle (Rhuel) ,Tasha Allen (Marlon), Leonard "Red" Thomas, Robert "Bobby" Thomas, Michael Thomas, Regina Sow and Charles Triplin; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
.