Betty J.
Thacker
May 14, 1935-
December 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Betty J, Thacker, 84, of Columbus, GA. Died Tuesday December 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday December 16, 2019 at the chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 8374 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, with Pastor Pat Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Benning Main Post Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 Sunday December 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Thacker was born May 14, 1935 in Belcher, KY to the late James Blaine Looney and Onie Cavins Looney. She retired as a sales clerk from K-Mart, she also worked with Tiny Tot Nursery and Lee Drug Store. Betty embodied the Romans 12 gift of a servant. She spent her entire life meeting the needs of others including her siblings, family, and church family. Additionally, she served the community through Columbus Hospice as a volunteer bringing homemade birthday cakes to patients in their homes and sat with patients at the nursing home. She also volunteered at The Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Brownies, Girl Scouts, and the Medical Center. She was a member of St Peters Methodist Church.
Betty loved to quilt. During her lifetime she made personalized quilts for each member of her immediate family and many lap quilts for nursing home patients. Betty found her way to minister to everyone she could touch through her personal gifts and servitude. Her life was a living example of true, unselfish, and unmerited love that we should all exhibit to each other mirroring that of our Savior and Lord.
Mrs. Thacker was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carroll Thacker, brothers, Howard Murphy, Van Ratliffe, Eulean Looney, Billy Gene Looney, sisters, Barbara Sue Bartley and Marie Taylor.
Survivors include her children, Carroll "Sonny" Thacker, Jr. (Diane)of Radford, VA, Karen Cole (Loye) of Midland, GA, Kathy A. Watley (Ronnie) of Ellerslie, GA, Janet Brake (David) of Panama City, FL, grandchildren, Sarah Thacker, Matthew Robertson (Sarah), Kimberly Cullison (Chris), Chad Watley (Ashley), Tommy Watley (Paula), Jonathan Frady, Sr., Jeremy Frady (Marie Phillips), great grandchildren, Kaylin Bales (Caleb Kerr), Karle Formaggioni, Chad Watley, Jr., Braydee Watley, Kale Watley, Annabelle Robertson, Kalina Robertson, Jonathan Frady, Jr., Madison Lorraine Frady, Benjamin Mark Frady, step grandchildren, Caleb Cole (Sami), Dean, Charlotte, brothers, Ron Keith Looney of Pikeville, KY, James Onie Looney of Ash Camp, KY, sisters, Lucille Coleman, Adrienne Swiney, Jewelene Adams, and Shelma Adkins all of Elkorn City, KY, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Columbus EMS, the CCU staff at Saint Francis Hospital, Jed VickersPA-C, and Dr Shane Darrah for their care.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 13, 2019