|
|
Betty Jean
Robinson
March 25, 1932-
October 24, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Betty Jean Robinson, 87, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on October 24, 2019 at St, Francis Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. John AME Church where Rev. Richard Washington, is the Pastor. Rev.Jeffrey Cooper, pastor of Allen Temple AME Church ,Eulogist. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 12 PM until 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Robinson was born March 25, 1932 in Omaha, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Williams Sr and Glady Coleman. Mrs. Robinson was a member of the Allen Temple AME Church. Mrs. Robinson served in many ministries in the AME church to include: the Lay; Missionary; Ministers Wives Assn.
Mrs. Robinson was the widower of the late Rev. Matthew D. Robinson Sr.
Survivors include four very devoted sons, Johnnie Mack (Michelle) Robinson, Matthew D. (Sherrie) Robinson Jr., Rodney (Helen) Robinson, and Ronnie (Rhonda) Robinson; a special daughter, Patsy Bryant; fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren,and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2019