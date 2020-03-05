|
Betty Jo
Robinson
June 17, 1939-
March 3, 2020
Box Springs, GA- Mrs. Betty Jo Robinson, 80, of Box Springs, GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Brown Springs Church of God with Mr. Jackie Robinson and Rev. Gene Wade officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Brown Springs Church of God on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6:00-8:00PM. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Robinson was born in Enterprise, AL, on June 17, 1939, to Lish Buran and Medda Lou Ballard Thompson. A member of Brown Springs Church of God, she had been employed as a real estate agent. Mrs. Robinson was a loving housewife, devoted grandmother and was a mother to the whole community. She loved working in the yard and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Robinson, and her brother, Larry Thompson, and a grandson, Jeremy Robinson.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence J. Robinson, Sr., two sons and daughters-in-law, Clarence Jackie Robinson, Jr. (Barbara) and Darrell Robinson (Betty), all of Box Springs, GA; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brown Springs Community Cemetery Fund, C/O Courtney Gunnels, 3227 Pineknot Road, Box Springs, GA, 31801
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020