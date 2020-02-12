|
Betty Joan
Cook
October 18, 1938-
February 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Betty Joan Cook, 81, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Orchard View Skilled Nursing Center.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Parkhill Cemetery according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Betty was born in Columbus, GA. on October 18, 1938 to the late Henry F. Pope and Mary Lou Tice Pope. She was raised to love God, family and to see the beauty in everything around her. Betty loved shopping, HGTV, decorating and spending time with her family. In her last days, she would joke with her two sons that she loved them to Chicago and back. We love you to Heaven and back sweet Angel.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Cook of Wilton Manors, FL, son-in-law Mike Partridge, Danny Cook and wife Amy of Phenix City, AL, grandson, Cody Cook, great granddaughter, Caroline Baggett and four grand dogs.
Fond memories and condolences for the Cook family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020