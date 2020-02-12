Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joan Cook


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joan Cook Obituary
Betty Joan
Cook
October 18, 1938-
February 10, 2020
Columbus, GA- Betty Joan Cook, 81, of Columbus, GA. passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Orchard View Skilled Nursing Center.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Parkhill Cemetery according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Betty was born in Columbus, GA. on October 18, 1938 to the late Henry F. Pope and Mary Lou Tice Pope. She was raised to love God, family and to see the beauty in everything around her. Betty loved shopping, HGTV, decorating and spending time with her family. In her last days, she would joke with her two sons that she loved them to Chicago and back. We love you to Heaven and back sweet Angel.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis Cook of Wilton Manors, FL, son-in-law Mike Partridge, Danny Cook and wife Amy of Phenix City, AL, grandson, Cody Cook, great granddaughter, Caroline Baggett and four grand dogs.
Fond memories and condolences for the Cook family may be left at www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -