Betty Joe
Rodgers Lisbon
July 11, 1943-
October 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Betty Joe Rodgers Lisbon, 77, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Johnnie Nelms, officiating. Interment will be Monday, November 9, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Lisbon was born July 11, 1943 in Midway, AL to the late John Lee Rodgers and the late Lulamae Peterman Rodgers. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star- Eureka Chapter No. #2 of New Haven, CT. and was a member of Garner Bass C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include two sons, Johnnie (Debra) Rodgers and Frederick (Shantel) Greer; a daughter, Linda Greer Dinkins; three sisters, Jessie Pearl Rodgers, Lorraine Young and Esther L. Bell; one brother, Bobby Rodgers; a special friend, John Coars; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest registry.