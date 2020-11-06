1/1
Betty Joe Rodgers Lisbon
1943 - 2020
Betty Joe
Rodgers Lisbon
July 11, 1943-
October 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Betty Joe Rodgers Lisbon, 77, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Johnnie Nelms, officiating. Interment will be Monday, November 9, 2020 in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Lisbon was born July 11, 1943 in Midway, AL to the late John Lee Rodgers and the late Lulamae Peterman Rodgers. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star- Eureka Chapter No. #2 of New Haven, CT. and was a member of Garner Bass C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include two sons, Johnnie (Debra) Rodgers and Frederick (Shantel) Greer; a daughter, Linda Greer Dinkins; three sisters, Jessie Pearl Rodgers, Lorraine Young and Esther L. Bell; one brother, Bobby Rodgers; a special friend, John Coars; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral Home
NOV
9
Interment
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Rodgers Lisbon Family, hope you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17
Crystal
