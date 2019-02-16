Betty Joyce

Casey

December 19, 1952-

February 14, 2019

Columbus, GA- Betty Joyce Casey, 66, of Columbus, GA died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at PruittHealth in Greenville, GA.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Mr. Thomas Pope officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mrs. Casey was born December 19, 1952 in Columbus, GA daughter of Theresia Ostermann Kinsman of Columbus, GA and the late Walter Earl Kinsman, Jr. She was a homemaker. She loved to feed the birds and ducks, and loved all children, animals, and family.

Other than her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael W. Casey, nephew, Terry Kinsman, brothers, Walter "Earl" Kinsman, III, Bobby W. Kinsman and Ronald Kinsman.

Survivors other than her mother include her companion, Kirk Cauley of Columbus, GA, brother, Jack Kinsman, Sr. (Yvonne) of Midland, GA, nephew, Jack Kinsman, Jr. of Columbus, GA, niece, Kristi Kinsman Stokes, sisters-in-law, Wanda Cook (Walter) of Columbus, GA and Pamela Kinsman of Eclectic, AL, and a host of other relatives and friends.

