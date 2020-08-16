1/1
Betty L. Buckner
1950 - 2020
Betty L.
Buckner
October 1, 1950-
August 11, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Betty Louise Buckner passed away Tuesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center at the age of 69.
A native of Montgomery, AL., and the daughter of the late Ebenezer, Sr., and Louise Hurt Wright, Mrs. Buckner had resided in Columbus most of her adult life. She was a 1968 graduate of South Girard High School in Phenix City. AL. She retired as Licensed Practical Nurse after over twenty five years of dedicated service to the Medical Center and Azalea Trace Nursing Home. A very devout member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, she was a member of the choir and did various volunteer work within the church. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eddie Floyd Buckner; a son, Parrish Buckner; a brother, Erskine Wright and two sisters, Marie Wright and Brenda Hill.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories are two sons, Clifton Jackson(Shawanna) and Ryan Buckner(Tracy); one daughter, Dr. Wendy Wright(Danny); seven grandchildren, Sy'Darius Jackson, Angel Lockhart, Reagan Starr, R.J. Buckner, Riley Saldana, Serenity Buckner and Kayden Jackson; two brothers, Ebenezer Wright, Jr. and Meldon Wright; one sister, Cheryl Wright; a devoted cousin, Ralph Abercrombie, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Buckner will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park on Monday, August 17, 2020 following a Private Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. officiated by Pastor David Dawson. Visitation is 1:00 til 3:00 PM today at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
AUG
17
Interment
03:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
