|
|
In Memoriam
Betty M. Lawhon
12/21/45 - 8/2/16
Words cannot express how badly our hearts still hurt from the pain of losing you. You are constantly on our minds and we miss you every single day. Your unconditional love for us was evident in everything you did and we still feel it even though you're gone. Our memories of you will always be treasured and you will forever bye our beloved wife, momma, and granny. Always on our minds forever in our hearts. We love you so much.
Love always,
Your loving husband,
children and grandchildren
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019