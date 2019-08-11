|
Betty P.
Adams
March 4, 1939-
August 9, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Betty Parker Adams, 80, of Phenix City, AL, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am EST, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Danny Ryals officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 pm EST at the funeral home.
Mrs. Adams was born on March 4, 1939, in Cottonwood, AL, daughter of the late Robert Eugene Parker and Willie Petway Parker. She worked for many years in the printing department of Columbus Office Supply. Mrs. Adams loved taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Willie Jean McNeal.
She is survived by her loving husband, Fredrick Adams of Phenix City, AL; a son, Dr. Tyler Adams and wife Dalilia of Nassau, Bahamas; one sister, Bobbie Kate Gourley and husband Dick of OH; one brother, Sammy Parker of Phenix City, AL; two grandchildren, Alexander Adams and Cecilia Adams; several extended family and caring friends.
