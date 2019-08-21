|
In Our Hearts
Betty Portalatin
Just close your eyes and you will see all the
memories that you have of me. Just sit and relax and you will find I'm really still there inside your mind. Don't cry for me now I'm gone. For I am in the land of song. There is no pain, there is no fear. So dry away that silent tear. Don't think of me in the dark and cold. For here I am, no longer old. I'm in that place that's filled with love. Known to you as
UP ABOVE.
Love the Portalatin Family
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019