In Our Hearts
Betty Portalatin
Happy Birthday Mama
1/27/44
Birthdays in Heaven decoration of gold Where the years come and go and you never grow old. Where you celebrate with Angels and past family there with no illness in sight just love everywhere. So we don't need to worry how your Birthday was spent Because you're safe in Heaven and our wishes are sent Though we know you are safe even though you're away We Love and miss you a little more today. Love the Portalatin Family
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 27, 2020