Betty Sue Chatham

Dillard

March 2, 1927-

May 20, 2019

Columbus, GA- Betty Sue Dillard, 92, of Columbus, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence while being surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm EST on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. Grant Parker officiating. A private interment will be held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Dillard was born March 2, 1927 in Chamblee Georgia, the daughter of the late Clyde Chatham and Lucie Pierce Chatham. Mrs. Dillard lived a very active life to include working as a volunteer for the Valley Rescue Mission, teaching music, serving as former pianist at Morningside Baptist Church, and making hand thrown pottery. She always had a positive and bright outlook on life and could brighten any setting with her quick wit. Her most treasured attribute was her love for children and her family. Mrs. Dillard was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raleigh Dillard. In addition, she was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers.

Mrs. Dillard is survived by one daughter Amy Patterson and husband Don of Midland, GA; two sons, Dr. Gary Amon Dillard and wife Pixie of Smiths Station, AL and Dr. David Gavin Dillard and wife Teresa of Atlanta, GA; eight grandchildren Brooke Thompson (Will) , Haley Sullivan, Scott Dillard (Julie), Brent Dillard (Lauren), Joe Dillard, Jack Dillard, Matt Dillard and Wes Dillard ; and five great grandchildren, Vance, Kaida, Levi, Carolina, and Savannah, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and many caring friends.

Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to the Valley Rescue Mission Columbus, GA in memory of Mrs. Betty Dillard.