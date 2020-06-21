Betty W.
Jones
November 20, 1942-
June 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Betty Willis Jones of Columbus transitioned home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 77 years of age.
The daughter of the late Ms. Eddie Mae Battles, Mrs. Jones was a native of Columbus who was a 1961 graduate of Spencer High School. She was a dedicated member of Greater Beulah Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and with the Mission's Ministry. She retired from Civil Services (Ft.Benning, GA) following 30 years as a finance manager, and also served as the Director of the Columbus Community Center. She was also a member of the Mid Columbus Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Mr. Walter L. Jones, and two brothers, Howard Lanier and Jerome Battles.
Survivors include; her loving and devoted son, Mr. Daryll "D.J. Jones; a devoted nephew, Terrance Jones; four in-laws, Bishop Barbara Sheppard, Marion Bishop, Chryll Denise Jeffrey (Louis) and Janice Lanier; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Jones will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 noon, Graveside at Evergreen Memorial Park. Reverend Chester Hayes will officiate. Visitation is Monday, 1 til 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.