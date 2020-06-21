Betty W. Jones
1942 - 2020
Betty W.
Jones
November 20, 1942-
June 16, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Betty Willis Jones of Columbus transitioned home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was 77 years of age.
The daughter of the late Ms. Eddie Mae Battles, Mrs. Jones was a native of Columbus who was a 1961 graduate of Spencer High School. She was a dedicated member of Greater Beulah Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and with the Mission's Ministry. She retired from Civil Services (Ft.Benning, GA) following 30 years as a finance manager, and also served as the Director of the Columbus Community Center. She was also a member of the Mid Columbus Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, Inc. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Mr. Walter L. Jones, and two brothers, Howard Lanier and Jerome Battles.
Survivors include; her loving and devoted son, Mr. Daryll "D.J. Jones; a devoted nephew, Terrance Jones; four in-laws, Bishop Barbara Sheppard, Marion Bishop, Chryll Denise Jeffrey (Louis) and Janice Lanier; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Jones will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 noon, Graveside at Evergreen Memorial Park. Reverend Chester Hayes will officiate. Visitation is Monday, 1 til 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
JUN
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 19, 2020
Mrs. Jones was a wonderful woman with a deep love for Jesus Christ. We will miss you.
Nikki Allen
Friend
June 19, 2020
Darrell, my condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Vickie (Lee) Johnson
Friend
June 19, 2020
DJ and family sorry for your loss. Your mom was a caring and loving lady who watched and cared for my children at the community center. She had a Beautiful Smile that warmed your Heart. The Angels in Heaven Have Signed Her Name. Rest In Peace.
olive jordan
Friend
