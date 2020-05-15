Bettye Faye
Cain
09/28/1928-
05/13/2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Bettye Faye Cain, 91, of Phenix City, AL died at The Landings Assisted Living in Columbus, GA on Wednesday May 13, 2020 with her family by her side.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 15, 2020 in Lakeview Memory Gardens with Rev. Tommy Poole officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. (Please note we are still practicing social distancing and there may be limits on the number of people in the building at any giving time.)
Mrs. Cain was born September 28, 1928 in Phenix City, AL daughter of the late Paul Brooks, Sr., and Thelma Copeland Brooks. She had retried from Wells Dairy, now Flavor Rich Dairy, as a Switch Board Operator after many dedicated years of service. Mrs. Cain was very active in her church, N. Phenix Baptist Church where she served in various ministries including tithing on a regular basis. Something she instilled in her sons as the right thing to do. She was a savvy shopper, always buying the best quality clothes, furniture, etc. she could get. We will remember her good health habits of hand washing and taking vitamins, however her talents in the kitchen will be the one thing that will always remain in our memory of her. We will miss her; however her wisdom, faith and consistency will continue to bless us and future generations.
Mrs. Cain was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Tommy Watson Cain, Jr., a son, Chris Cain and a daughter-in-law, Diana Sue Cain.
Survivors include her two sons, Tommy Cain, Phenix City, AL and Phil Cain, Sylacauga, AL; four grandchildren, Candace Cain, Aaron Cain (Melissa), Coley Cain (Jessica) and Mary Cain; three great-grandchildren, Cassie, Charlotte and Emmilein; close friend of the family, Maylene Wynn; several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2020.