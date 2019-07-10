|
Bettye H.
King
July 7, 1955-
July 4, 2019
Smiths, AL- Mrs. Bettye Henry King, 63, of Smiths, AL passed Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Smiths, AL.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Paul Greater Love Ministries, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Freddie Evans, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Seale, AL., according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no public viewing.
Mrs. King was born July 7, 1955 in Russell County, AL to the late Ezekiel Person, Sr. and the late Alma Henry. She was employed with the Russell County School System.
Her survivors include one son, Derek (Consuala) King, Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Shereeka King, Smiths, AL; one brother, William Henry, Seale, AL; three grandchildren, Derek (Ariel) King, Darius King and Tierra King all of Phenix City, AL; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019