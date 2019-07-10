Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul Greater Love Ministries
Phenix City, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettye King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettye H. King


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettye H. King Obituary
Bettye H.
King
July 7, 1955-
July 4, 2019
Smiths, AL- Mrs. Bettye Henry King, 63, of Smiths, AL passed Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Smiths, AL.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Paul Greater Love Ministries, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Freddie Evans, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Seale, AL., according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. There will be no public viewing.
Mrs. King was born July 7, 1955 in Russell County, AL to the late Ezekiel Person, Sr. and the late Alma Henry. She was employed with the Russell County School System.
Her survivors include one son, Derek (Consuala) King, Phenix City, AL; one daughter, Shereeka King, Smiths, AL; one brother, William Henry, Seale, AL; three grandchildren, Derek (Ariel) King, Darius King and Tierra King all of Phenix City, AL; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now