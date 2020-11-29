1/1
Beverly Ann Cox
1934 - 2020
Beverly Ann Cox
December 15, 1934 - November 22, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Beverly Ann Cox, 85, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at St. Francis Emory Healthcare with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Rick Porter and Pastor Danny Blanton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 face coverings and social distancing will be required during the funeral service and the visitation.
Beverly was born December 15, 1934 in Columbus, GA to the late Gaston L. and Beverly Williams Hobby. She grew up in Columbus, GA and graduated from Jordan High School where she was a member of the marching band. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping and decorating and could be described as an expert bargain hunter. She loved being a stay at home mother and later in life looked forward to her visits with her grand- dogs Tanner, Mateo and Harley. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy "Bill" Bryan Cox, her parents and sister Sue Hobby Harris.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Sharleen Smith (Ray) of Fortson, GA, Kim Hightower of Columbus, GA, grandchildren, Brittney Hightower of Columbus, GA, Terry Smith (Sherri) of Pine Mountain, GA, Kristin Wolfenbarger (Joey) of Cataula, GA, great- grandchildren, Madison Smith, Tyler Smith, Chloe Wolfenbarger and her faithful companion and dear friend, Gloria Greene.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
