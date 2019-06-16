Beverly J.

Marion

August 14, 1940-

June 13, 2019

Columbus, GA- Beverly J. Marion 78, of Columbus died Thursday June 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.

Funeral services Will be 11 AM Tuesday June 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. A private family interment will be held at Parkhill cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 AM at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, Ga. 31907.

Beverly was born August 14, 1940 in Lanett, Alabama daughter of the late Jim Henry Jones and Georgia Orr Jones. She was a teacher with the Muscogee County School District for 32 years, member of First Baptist Church, member of the AGAPE Sunday School Class, the Lanett High School group of 1959, Graduate of Auburn University and she adored her bridge group family.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Thomas "Phillip" Marion of Columbus GA., daughters, Beth Marion Hamric (Todd) of Nashville TN., Jan Marion Rhodes (Billy) of Columbus, Ga., son, Phil Marion of Auburn Al., sister, Janice Jones Unger (Fred) of Cleveland Ohio, five grandchildren, Emily Rhodes Avera (Jordan), Phillip Hamric, Andrew Hamric, Elaine Rhodes, Mari Hart Hamric, several nieces and nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church 212 12th Street Columbus, Ga. 31901.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 16, 2019