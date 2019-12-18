|
|
Beverly
Newsome
12/19/1927-
12/17/2019
Phenix CIty, AL- It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly H. Newsome (91) announces her passing. She was born in Phenix City on Dec 19, 1927, where she was a lifelong resident. She passed peacefully Dec 17, 2019, at Columbus Hospice in the presence of her family.
Mrs. Newsome was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carlton Newsome.
She is survived by her three sons: Stephen Leggett, Jonathan "Scott" Leggett, Alan Christopher Leggett. Grandchildren include: Brook Wood (Peyton and Seth), Nicholas (Dawn) Leggett (Tanner, Owen, Trevor and Taylin), Christopher A. Leggett, II, and Parker B. Leggett.
Mrs. Newsome had a passion for her family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved flowers, most of all roses.
Visitation will be held at Colonial Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL, Thursday, 12/19/2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
Graveside services with interment at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Phenix City, AL, Friday, 12/20/2019, at 2:00 PM.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019