|
|
Bill "Penny"
Pennington
July 24, 1926-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Bill "Penny" Pennington, age 93, resident of Columbus, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 2 p.m. with Reverend Billy Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. Private entombment with full military honors and Masonic Rites will follow the service at the Masonic Mausoleum, Parkhill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Ryan Hancock, Drew Hancock, Ted Theus, and Lester McNair. Honorary pallbearers are B.J. Wadlington, James Hairr, and Tyler Smith.
Penny, son of the late John and Pearl Pennington, was born July 24, 1926 in Unadilla, Georgia. He was the youngest of seven brothers and two sisters. He served his country honorably for over 20 years in the U.S. Army, serving during WWII. During his distinguished military career, he served duty in Korea, Germany, France, and Vietnam. After retiring from the military 1963, he began a career in auto sales where he owned and operated Penny's Auto Sales in Columbus for over 25 years. Penny was active in churches in the Columbus area, serving in Southside Baptist, Fairview Baptist, and Beallwood Baptist Church where he is currently a member. He was also active as a masonic member of Fort Benning F&AM Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Shriners for over 55 years.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, James T. Pennington; and all his siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dolores Pennington; one daughter, Cheryl P. Hancock and her husband Rudy; grandchildren, Sherri Necoal Smith, Ryan Heath Hancock, Kristopher Drew Hancock, and Mitzi Anic Hancock Swofford and her husband Ryan; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Tyler Smith, Madison Elizabeth Smith, Susanna Marie Shaw, Rudy Anic Swofford, Georgia Elizabeth Swofford, and William Kristopher Swofford; sister-in-law, Cindy Smith; many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to his sitter, Friendale Taylor.
Condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019