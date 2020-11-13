Billie Joyce "Skeet" Slocumb
August 16, 1945 - November 8, 2020
Woodbridge, Virginia - Billie Joyce "Skeet" Davis Slocumb, 75, of Woodbridge, VA formerly of Phenix City, AL died at Sentra Northern Virginia Medical Center, Woodbridge, VA on Sunday, November 08, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM (EST) on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home Chapel, Phenix City, AL with Fr. David Hamm officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Slocumb was born August 16, 1945 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late Clarence Davis and Helen Clegg Davis. She graduated from Central High School in 1963 and married Dennis "Dickie" Alexander Slocumb, Jr. As a Navy wife and mother, they traveled around the United States for over 30 years. She attended Marin County Community College where she received her BS in Computer Science, beginning her career at Vitro Laboratories and Fairfax County Public School System as a Computer Programmer. She finished her career at Boat US. She was always adventurous and fearless looking over the horizon for the next adventure. A joyful, loving, and playful person, she was generous to help others around her. She was an avid Auburn Football Fan and active in the Women's Lib movement. We will remember her as being committed to her family.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Howard Davis.
Survivors include her two children, Denise Slocumb, Dumfries, VA and AL Slocumb (Sonja), Remington, VA; one brother, Phillip Davis (Lynn), Laurel, MD; five grandchildren, Christina Link, Fredericksburg, VA, Jessica Link, Dale City, VA, Richard Link (Aarika) Dale City, VA, Alex Slocumb, Cherry Hill, VA and Heather Aringdale (Dylan), Cherry Hill, VA, six great-grandchildren, Alena and Alexis Arroyo, Chase Blanchard, Braden and Bryce Link, Zoe Aringdale; leaving behind many family members and friends.
