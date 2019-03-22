|
|
Billy
Doleman
September 21, 1938-
March 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Billy Royal "Goat" Doleman, 80, of Phenix City, AL died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Michael Burton, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Doleman was born September 21, 1938 in Seale, AL to the late Willie Doleman and the late Selma Phillips Doleman. He had worked many years at Jordan Farm.
His survivors includes his children, Yolanda (Johnnie) Jackson of Columbus, GA; Rita Doleman-Hood of Columbus, GA; Windy (Michael) Broome and Tiffany James of Phenix City, AL; siblings, Mamie Smith of Columbus, GA, Aaron (Martha) Doleman of Columbus, GA, Pauline Henderson of Phenix City, AL, Ralph (Lois) Doleman, Smith Station, AL and Albert (Clivetta) Doleman, Kannapolis, NC; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019