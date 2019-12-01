|
Gainesville, Georgia- Billy Earnest Moore, 87 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on November 25, 2019 at the Skilled Care Unit of Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, after a long battle with dementia and more recently leukemia. He was born in Dothan, Alabama on November 23, 1932 and preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Robbie Lee Moore of Columbus, Georgia.
Billy graduated from Jordan High School in Columbus, Georgia and was in the first graduating class of Columbus Junior College in 1960, where he received his associate's degree in pre-law. He went on to earn a Juris Doctor degree in 1963 from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, while maintaining a full-time job as a Switchman with Central of Georgia Railroad in Columbus, Georgia.
Billy and his wife, Zella Heathe ("Honey") Rigdon Moore were married on December 26, 1961 and after graduating from law school, he opened up his private law practice in Columbus. In 1989, he closed his very successful law practice and moved to Brooklyn, New York to serve as a volunteer in the Legal Department of the Watchtower Bible & Tract Society. In 1993, he relocated back to Georgia opening up a law practice in the Sandy Springs area until his retirement. Billy and his wife made their home in Gainesville, Georgia, where they are active members of the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Dawsonville, Georgia.
Billy was well known for being an advocate for the "little man" – those who could not defend themselves. He felt the public courthouse, with a 12-person jury of peers, was the best forum for fairness and justice. He was a member of the State Bar of Georgia, American Trial Lawyers Association, National Board of Trial Advocacy, and Trial Lawyers for Public Justice. He was also an avid speaker for various continuing legal education entities.
Billy is survived by his wife, Heathe and three daughters, Angela (Raymond) Hill of Cumming, Georgia, Kimberly (Jack) Hewitt of Big Canoe, Georgia and Marjorie (Bill) Sims of Chapin, South Carolina. Grandchildren, Mallory (Owen) Boyle of Dallas, Georgia, Diedrich (Jessie) Smay of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Daphne (Sean) Johnson of Charlotte, North Carolina, Carli (Dylan) Holas of Columbia, South Carolina, and Mollie Hill of Cumming, Georgia. Great-granddaughter, Dahlia Boyle of Dallas, Georgia.
Billy is also survived by his brother, Jimmie Moore of Georgetown, Georgia and a nephew and two nieces and several great nieces and nephews. There will be a private family service at a future date. Those desiring to leave online condolences can do so at www.littledavenport.com Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville, Ga. 30501
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 1, 2019